Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BRM Govt Model College Assam.

BRM Govt Model College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Assistant, Library Assistant, Library Bearer, Grade-IV, Chowkidar (Residential).

Name of posts :

Library Assistant

Junior Assistant

Library Bearer

Grade-IV

Chowkidar (Residential)

No. of posts :

Library Assistant : 1

Junior Assistant : 3

Library Bearer : 1

Grade-IV : 4

Chowkidar (Residential) : 2

Qualification :

Library Assistant & Junior Assistant : Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or any examination declared equivalent by the Government and must possess computer skills from a recognized institute for handling data and text on computer. Candidates having working experience in similar fields are desirable

Library Bearer, Grade-IV & Chowkidar : Class VIII passed. Candidates with valid driving license is desirable

Age : The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years in case of UR candidates, 43 years in case of OBC / MOBC and 45 years in case of ST(P) candidates as on 01-01-2023

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in standard form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Bir Raghab Moran Government College, Doomdooma payable at SBI Doomdooma Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, G.B. , Bir Raghab Moran Government College, Doomdooma, P.O.- Rupai Siding, PIN-786153, Tinsukia, Assam within 19th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here