Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant managerial positions or career in BOM Assam.

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers in various disciplines.

Name of posts :

General Manager – IBU

Deputy General Manager – IBU

Assistant General Manager-Treasury

Assistant General Manager- Forex Dealer

Assistant General Manager- Compliance / Risk Management

Assistant General Manager- Credit

Chief Manager – Forex/Credit/Trade Finance

Chief Manager – Compliance/Risk Management

Chief Manager – Legal

Senior Manager – Business Development

Senior Manager – Back Office Operations

No. of posts :

General Manager – IBU : 1

Deputy General Manager – IBU : 1

Assistant General Manager-Treasury : 1

Assistant General Manager- Forex Dealer : 1

Assistant General Manager- Compliance / Risk Management : 1

Assistant General Manager- Credit : 1

Chief Manager – Forex/Credit/Trade Finance : 4

Chief Manager – Compliance/Risk Management : 2

Chief Manager – Legal : 1

Senior Manager – Business Development : 2

Senior Manager – Back Office Operations : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) norms

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through examination (if required) and personal interview / discussion. A preliminary screening of applications may be carried out by the Bank to shortlist eligible candidates with reference to candidate’s qualifications, suitability / experience etc.

Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in personal interview / discussion. The allocation of marks for personal Interview is 100. The candidate should score minimum 50 marks (45 in case of SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify in the interview. In case more than

one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit. Bank may change the mode of selection depending upon the number of applications received.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bankofmaharashtra.in/current-openings

Last date for submission of application is 15.03.2025.

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 1180

SC / ST / PwBD : Rs. 118

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here