Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 19 vacant posts or career entitled “Equitable, quality universal health coverage implementation research project for optimizing comprehensive primary healthcare through Health & Wellness Centres (EQUIP HWCs-Udalguri district)”

Name of post : Consultant (Scientific Technical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Professionals with PhD degree in Anthropology/ Social Work/ Clinical Psychology/

Sociology/ Public Health/ other social science subjects with minimum 10 years of research experience in community-based health research with at least 10 research publications as documentary evidence

Or

Clinicians with MBBS, MD qualifications with at least 10 years of clinical practice experience.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Professionals with PG. degree in Anthropology/Clinical Psychology/Life Sciences/ Public Health with a minimum of 3 years of research experience in Bioinformatics/ molecular diagnostics/ health

research with at least 3 publications as documentary evidence.

Or

First Class M.Sc in Life Sciences/ Public Health with working knowledge and expertise in working on softwares- SPSS/ R/ NVivo, Linux interface and server computers etc. along with biological / health research data handling with atleast 3 publications as documentary evidence

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-III (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

P.G. degree in Anthropology/ Public Health/ Clinical Psychology/ Social Sciences/Life Sciences with 5 years of research experience in molecular diagnostics/ health research with at least 3 publications as documentary evidence.

or

Ph.D. in Anthropology/ Public Health / Clinical Psychology/ Social Sciences/ Life Sciences + 2 years of post Ph.D. research experience with at least 3 publications as documentary evidence.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-III ( Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Professionals having MBBS/BDS/BAMS degree in relevant subject with 3 years experience in community- based health research

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience :

First Class MA/ M.Sc in Social Sciences/ Life Sciences/ Public Health / Psychology with field/lab work experience — during dissertation etc.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I / Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Personnel with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) with 2 years experience or Auxilliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) with 2 years experience in community /lab-based research work

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper, CV in attached format, soft copies of mark sheets, publications and all necessary certificates from HSLC onwards to Prof. (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology &Rector, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar-783370, Assam via email: [email protected] on or before 8th January, 2025 (Wednesday).

Only short-listed candidates shall be called for interview. Candidates have to produce original

documents and shall submit one set of self-attested photocopies of age proof, mark sheets from

HSLC onwards, application, work experience certificates, publications and any other relevant

testimonials on the date of interview. Date of interview will be intimated on later date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



