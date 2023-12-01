Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative jobs or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Supporting Staff for sweeping and laboratory cleaning in its Commercial High Yielding Tissue Culture Centre. Bodoland University (BU), established in 2009, is a public state collegiate university located in Kokrajhar, Assam, India. It is the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) along with the Lower Assam region (except the capital Guwahati). There are 17 PG Departments and 48 Affiliated Degree Colleges, 4 DIETs and 3 B.Ed. Colleges. Bodoland University runs the Academic Curriculum following the Choice-Based Credit System of UGC. Along with core subjects, Bodoland University also provides Diploma in Bamboo Technology, Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights & Education (PGDHRE), and several other certificate courses. The Padmashri Modaram Brahma Central library provides knowledge and wisdom with multifaceted facilities. Besides, the University also has Health Centre, Technology Incubation Centre, Intellectual Property Right Cell, Bus service and Hostel Facilities for student and research scholars. The picturesque campus of the University is located at Rangilakhata, Debargaon 8 km north of Kokrajhar town. The location of the University makes it possible for students and researchers across the border to get access to the University Conveniently. The University is well-connected by a surface road network including National Highway 31, Broad-gauge Railway (Kokrajhar Railway Station) and Airways at Rupsi Airport (70 km). The international boundary of Bangladesh (110 km) and Bhutan (40 km) and state boundary of West Bengal (45 km) are accessible by roadways. The University has two additional plots of land at Haldibari (3 km) and Subaijhar (1.5 km) for further extension.

Name of post : Supporting Staff for sweeping and laboratory cleaning

Educational Qualification : Minimum qualification Class VIII pass

Desirable : Aspirants from fringe area of the institution is preferable

Salary : Rs. 3000/- per month

Age : Below 45 years and as permitted by Govt. Norms

Also Read : Assam CM’s motivational message to students who didn’t get a scooty under Pragyan Bharati scheme

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents either online or offline.

Online address: sandeepdas@buniv.edu.in or sandeep_dna2003@yahoo.co.in

Offline address: Prof. Sandeep Das, Technology Incubation Centre, Bodoland University

Last date of Receipt of Application is 9th December, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here