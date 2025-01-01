Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BIS Assam.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Management Executive (ME) on contract basis. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India is the National Standards Body of India and is responsible for activities in the field of Standardization, Product and System Certification, Hallmarking, Laboratory Testing etc., in the country. BIS is responsible for Standardization and Certification at the International level. The engagement is purely on contract basis for a period of Two years and may extend further for a period of one year.

Name of post : Management Executive (ME)

No. of posts : 6

Category wise vacancies :

SCMD/ IR&TISD : 4

TNMD : 1

NITS : 1

Qualification & Experience :

SCMD/ IR&TISD : MBA with 3 years work experience in relevant field

TNMD : MBA in Marketing or Degree in Mass Communication with 3 years work experience in relevant field

NITS : Engineering Graduate with MBA and also 5 years work experience in relevant field

Selection Process:

All the applications received shall be scrutinized and also shortlisted. Applications will be scrutinized in the light of their qualifications, experience and also other details provided in the application form. Wherever the number of applications is large, shortlisting of the candidates may be done based on the marks obtained in essential qualification or as decided altogether by BIS. Mere fulfillment of qualification or also shortlisting shall not confer any right to be engaged as Management Executive. Shortlisted candidates will altogether be called for technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc. BIS reserves the right to reject any or also all applications altogether without assigning any reason thereof.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply On-line altogether through BIS website only i.e. www.bis.gov.in up till 17.01.2025 (last date)

Application Fee: Rs. 1,000/- + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here