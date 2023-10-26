Assam Career BHEL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 75 vacant positions in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 75 vacant posts of Supervisor Trainees.

Name of post : Supervisor Trainees

No. of posts : 75

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 30

Mechanical : 30

HR : 15

Also Read : 10 baby girl names inspired by Goddess Lakshmi

Qualification :

Civil : Full time regular Diploma in “Civil” Engineering from a recognized Indian University / Institute. Minimum 65% marks or Equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all years/ semesters (relaxable to 60% for SC/ST candidates)

Mechanical : Full time regular Diploma in “Mechanical” Engineering from a recognized Indian University / Institute. Minimum 65% marks or Equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all years/ semesters (relaxable to 60% for SC/ST candidates)

HR : Full time regular Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Social Work or Business Management or BBS or BMS from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. Minimum 65% marks or Equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all years/ semesters (relaxable to 60% for SC/ST candidates)

Also Read : Crossbeats to launch India’s first smartwatch with Ebook function in Diwali

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.bhel.in/ up to 25th November, 2023 (11:45 PM)

Application Fees :

UR/EWS/OBC : Rs. 795/-

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen : Rs. 295/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here