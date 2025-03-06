Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching Assistants (On Temporary Basis) for teaching in the UG/PG classes under various departments altogether. Bhattadev University, Bajali, is the realization of a long cherished dream of the people of greater Bajali Sub-Division that came into being on 24th of June, 2019 after the first Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Birinchi Kr. Das assumed office. The University was upgraded from the erstwhile Bajali College which had a glorious history of more than six decades and also was widely recognized as one of the prominent educational institutions of the state of Assam. The University came into being altogether under the Bhattadev University Act, 2017 to which the Governor of Assam gave his assent on 16 October 2017. It is named after an illustrious son of Assam Baikunthanath Bhagavat Bhattacharya also popularly known as Bhattadev. He is acknowledged as the father of Assamese prose. Bhattadev’s erudition in Sanskrit grammar and also literature, and his command over the Shrimadbhagavata purana earned him the title of Bhagavat Bhattacharya.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Commerce & Management : 1

Sociology : 1

Statistics : 2

Salary : Salaries to be paid will be negotiable. But also likely to be payable on per day / per class basis.

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates will be expected to meet the essential minimum qualifications for appointment as Assistant Professor altogether. It should be as specified in the July, 2018 Regulations of the UGC for engagement as Teaching Assistant (On Temporary Basis).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 12th March 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are to come with hard copies of a signed standard form. They should also bring a one-page CV and photocopies of important career documents quoting teaching experience if any.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here