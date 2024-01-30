Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of temporary Assistant Professors for teaching in the UG classes under the Department of Education. Bhattadev University was altogether upgraded from the erstwhile Bajali College. It is named after the father of Assamese prose Baikunthanath Bhagavat Bhttacharya popularly known as Bhattadev. The University was established by Bhattadev University Act, 2017.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Education

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : 10 important quotes or life lessons given by PM Modi during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates will be expected to meet the essential minimum qualifications for appointment as Assistant Professor as specified in the July, 2018 Regulations of the UGC for engagement as ad hoc Assistant Professors.

In case the required number of qualified individuals are not found, the University may also consider holders of uniformly good academic career for engagement as Teaching Assistants.

Also Read : Arun Yogiraj’s claims about the most important things necessary for artists

Salary :

Salaries to be paid will be negotiable, but likely to be payable on per day / per class basis.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th February 2024 from 10:00 AM onwards in Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are to come with hard copies of a signed standard form, a one-page CV and photocopies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards altogether for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





