Assam Career : Bhattadev University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bhattadev University Assam.
Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Registrar, Deputy Controller of Examinations, Finance Officer, PS to the Vice Chancellor and Accountant.
Name of post : Deputy Registrar
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i) Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed
ii) Nine years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration
or
iii) Comparable experience in a research establishment and / or institutions of higher education
or
iv) Five years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post
Name of post : Deputy Controller of Examinations
No. of posts : 1
i) Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed
ii) Nine years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration
or
iii) Comparable experience in a research establishment and / or institutions of higher education
or
iv) Five years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post
Name of post : Finance Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University along with atleast 8 years of experience in Finance and Accounts in a University, Government Organization or Public Sector Undertaking / Research Organization
Name of post : PS to the Vice Chancellor
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with a work experience of atleast five years in a relevant field
How to apply : Candidates can send two copies of completed applications accompanied by self-attested copies of all certificates and a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000/- ( in case of SC / ST candidate Rs. 500/-) by Demand Draft in favour of Registrar, Bhattadev University payable at SBI, Pathsala Branch (IFSC : SBIN0002099). The applications must reach the Office of the Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325 by May 10, 2023 ( 4 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here