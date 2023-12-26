Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BEL Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Engineer-I for a period of Three years (extendable for maximum of one more year based on project requirement & performance of the individual).

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 13

Educational Qualification :

i) Full time BE/B.Tech in in the above mentioned Engineering disciplines with First Class for General, EWS & OBC (NCL) candidates. Pass Class for SC/ST/ PwBD(Persons with Benchmark Disability).

ii) Candidates must possess all years/semesters mark sheets and Degree certificate. (In case of CGPA grading, Conversion certificate to substantiate the claim shall be attached with the application form. Applications without the conversion certificate will be rejected)

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through a Written Test followed by an Interview for those candidates who qualify in the written test.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in application form along with along relevant documents through post to Assistant Manager (HR/CSG), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli, P.O.- Bengaluru, PIN-560013.

Envelope containing the application form should be superscribed with ‘Application for Project

Engineer – ES’

The last date to apply is 03.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here