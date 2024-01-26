Applications are invited for recruitment of 361 vacant positions or career in BDL Assam.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 361 vacant positions or career altogether across its offices.

Name of post :

Project Engineers / Officers

Project Diploma Assistants / Assistants

Project Trade Assistants / Office Assistants

No. of posts :

Project Engineers / Officers : 136

Project Diploma Assistants / Assistants : 142

Project Trade Assistants / Office Assistants : 83

Also Read : 10 beautiful wishes to send to your loved ones on Republic Day 2024

Qualification & Experience :

Project Engineers (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computer Science / Civil / Chemical / Environment / Metallurgy ) : First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg (4 years) /Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent in relevant discipline (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computer Science / Civil / Chemical / Environment / Metallurgy) altogether from AICTE approved Institute / University

Project Officer (Business Development) : First Class (60%) in MBA (Marketing / Foreign Trade / Supply Chain Management) (2-years) or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Degree with specialization in Marketing / Sales & Marketing altogether awarded by Universities/

Institutions recognized by the Government

Project Officer (Human Resource) : First Class (60%) in MBA / MSW /PG Diploma (02 years) or

equivalent course in HR /PM & IR / Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations / Social Welfare / Social Work altogether

Project Officer (Finance) : Pass in CA / ICWA or course from AIMA recognized Institute/ University or First Class (60%) in MBA (Finance) (2 Yrs) or Post Graduate Diploma in Finance Discipline of 2 Years altogether

Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computers / Civil / Metallurgy / Chemical) : 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computers / Civil / Metallurgy / Chemical) altogether recognized by the State/ Central government

Project Assistant (Finance) : Degree course in Commerce/ Business Administration (with

Finance specialization) with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications.(OR)

Pass in Intermediate with CA Inter / ICWA Inter / CS Inter (OR)Any degree in Science/ Economics with 1 year diploma course in Financial Management altogether with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications also

Project Assistant (Human Resource) : Degree in Business Administration, Social Welfare, PM&IR,

Personnel Management, HR, Social Sciences with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications (OR) Any degree with 1 year diploma course in PM, PM&IR, SW, T&D, HR, Labour Law with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office ApplicationsProject Trade Assistant (Fitter / Electronics / Electrician / Machinist / Turner / Welder / Electro Plating / Computers / Mill Wright / Diesel Mechanic / Refrigeration & Air Conditioning / Plumber / Radio Mechanic) : ITI in relevant discipline (Fitter / Electronics / Electrician / Machinist / Turner / Welder / Electro Plating / Computers / Mill Wright / Diesel Mechanic / Refrigeration & Air Conditioning / Plumber / Radio Mechanic) with NAC or equivalent altogether recognized by the State/ Central Government

Project Office Assistant : Diploma in Computers and Commercial Practice (DCCP)/ DCP course altogether

Also Read : Til Bota : A delicious and unique condiment in Assamese thalis

How to apply :

Candidates should register with their details through Online application form in Careers column of BDL website www.bdl-india.in, and generate the Registration Slip. Online Registration Closes on 14.02.2024 (1700 hrs).

Application Fees :

Project Engineer/ Project Officer : Rs. 300

Project Diploma Assistant / Project Trade Assistant / Project Assistant / Project Office Assistant

: Rs. 200

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here