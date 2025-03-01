Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Clinical Trial Coordinator and Project Manager to work in a BIRAC-DBT sponsored project “To establish a ready network of clinical trial units across the National Cancer Grid to promote multi-centric collaborative research in the Jield of drug and device development.” Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Debendra Nath Sarma was the Founder President and Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, illustrious brother of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary. Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Bishnuram Medhi, Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Dr Birendra Nath Choudhury and many others worked relentlessly for the development of the Institute since its inception.

Name of post : Clinical Trial Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 30,333/- per month (consolidated)

Minimum qualification : BAMS or BDS or BHMS or MSC with Post Graduate in clinical research or Health or Life sciences with minimum 2 years working experience with similar responsibility.

Age as on 04.03.2025 : Below 35 years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Job responsibilities : Overseeing the smooth running of clinical trials. Collecting, coding and analysing data obtained from research. Monitoring research participants to ensure adherence to study rules. Adhering to research regulatory standards.

Also Read : 10 sweetest congratulatory notes send to Sid Kiara on announcement of pregnancy

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,500/- per month (consolidated)

Minimum qualification : BAMS or BDS or BHMS or MSC with Post Graduate in clinical research or Health or Life sciences with minimum 5 years working experience with similar responsibility.

Age as on 04.03.2025 : Below 40 years

Job responsibilities : Project oversight and management

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th March 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Conference Room, Power Grid Building (Ground Floor), BBCI, Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here