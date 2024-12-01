Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

I)r. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant for the research project entitled “Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy followed by Surgery vs Surgery followed by adjuvant chemotherapy for respectable Gastric adenocarcinoma-Phase3-Multicentre Randomized Controlled trial.” A voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’ set up Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI). Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Debendra Nath Sarma was the Founder President and Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, illustrious brother of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary. Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Bishnuram Medhi, Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Dr Birendra Nath Choudhury and many others worked relentlessly for the development of the Institute since its inception. The Institute saw its inauguration on 18th November 1973 and became operational from 1974. The Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India formally took over the institute on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Graduate in Science (B.Pharm, Life Science, Biotechnology, Zoology, Botany, etc.) with computer knowledge also

Desirable : 1 year experience also in clinical trials

Salary : Rs. 23600/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable also for in-service candidates of TMC

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in prescribed application format in PDF along with CV also through e-mail to [email protected]

The subject of the e-mail should also contain “Application for the post of Project Assistant…”

The last date for receipt of applications altogether is 12/12/2024 up to 5:00 PM.

Applicants must present original documents of age proof/certificates/degrees/mark-sheets and other testimonials altogether at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here