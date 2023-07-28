Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Nursing Attendant or Multi-Tasking Staff in a ICMR supported project “Estimate the efficacy of vaginal self-sampling for detection of High-risk HPV infection in women of North East India.”

Name of post : Nursing Attendant /Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17600/- per month

Qualification : GNM (General Nursing & Midwifery) qualification from a recognized medical institution.

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st August 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Hall (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Complex) , Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here