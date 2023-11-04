Applications are invited for recruitment of 29 vacant posts or career in BBCI, Guwahati, Assam.

Tata Memorial Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 29 vacant posts or career across its centres including Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute ( BBCI ), Guwahati, Assam.

Name of posts :

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Interventional Radiology)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (General Medicine)

Medical Officer ‘D’ (General Medicine)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Medical Oncology) (Solid Tumor)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Medical Oncology)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Gastroenterology)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Nuclear Medicine)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Radio Diagnosis)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Plastic Surgery)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Anesthesiology)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Gynaec Oncology)

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Transfusion Medicine)

Medical Physicist ‘E’

Medical Physicist ‘C’

Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Coordinator)

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Biomedical)

Technician ‘C’ (ICU/OT)

Technician ‘A’ (Endoscopy)

Technician ‘C’ (Central Sterile Supply Department (C.S.S.D.)

Technician ‘C’ (Dental & Prosthetics Surgery)

Technician ‘A’ (Electrical)

Technician ‘A’ (Mechanical)

Deputy Controller Of Accounts

Assistant Accounts Officer

Stenographer

Assistant Night Supervisor

No. of posts :

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Interventional Radiology) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (General Medicine) : 1

Medical Officer ‘D’ (General Medicine) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Medical Oncology) (Solid Tumor) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Medical Oncology) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Gastroenterology) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Nuclear Medicine) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Radio Diagnosis) : 2

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Plastic Surgery) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Anesthesiology) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Gynaec Oncology) : 1

Medical Officer ‘E’ (Transfusion Medicine) : 1

Medical Physicist ‘E’ : 1

Medical Physicist ‘C’ : 1

Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Coordinator) : 1

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Biomedical) : 1

Technician ‘C’ (ICU/OT) : 1

Technician ‘A’ (Endoscopy) : 1

Technician ‘C’ (Central Sterile Supply Department (C.S.S.D.) : 2

Technician ‘C’ (Dental & Prosthetics Surgery) : 1

Technician ‘A’ (Electrical) : 1

Technician ‘A’ (Mechanical) : 1

Deputy Controller Of Accounts : 1

Assistant Accounts Officer : 1

Stenographer : 2

Assistant Night Supervisor : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Tata Memorial Centre

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tmc.gov.in/

Last date for online application is 21.11.2023 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here