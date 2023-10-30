Assam Career Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 100 vacant positions in Bank of Maharashtra.

Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Credit Officers in Scale-II and Scale-III.

Name of post : Credit Officer Scale II

No. of posts : 50

Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree from a University/ Institute with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) marks aggregate in all years / semesters recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

And

ii) Professional Qualifications (Compulsory), any one : MBA (Full time) preferably in Banking / Finance / Banking & Finance / Marketing / Forex /Credit from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies / PGDBA / PGDBM / CA / CFA / ICWA/ Financial Risk Manager.

Or

iii) In case candidate does not possess any of the professional qualification, he/ she may apply for the post subject to production of experience certificate of having worked in Specialized Branches/ Controlling Offices i.e. ZOs /ROs / Commercial / Corporate Credit Departments at Head and Zonal Office level for at least 3 Years in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions. Or

iv) Out of three years post- qualification experience (As mentioned in ‘Experience’) minimum two year should be as a Branch Head, in case candidate has not worked, in Specialized Branches / Controlling Offices i.e. ZOs / ROs / Commercial / Corporate Credit Departments at Head and Zonal Office in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ post-qualification experience as an officer and should be confirmed in service and not on contract in processing of MSME / Mid & Large Corporate proposals in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions.

Age : Minimum 25 years and Maximum 32 years

Name of post : Credit Officer Scale III

No. of posts : 50

Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree from a University/ Institute with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) marks aggregate in all years / semesters recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

And

ii) Professional Qualifications (Compulsory), any one : MBA (Full time) preferably in Banking / Finance / Banking & Finance / Marketing / Forex /Credit from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies / PGDBA / PGDBM / CA / CFA / ICWA/ Financial Risk Manager.

Or

iii) In case candidate does not possess any of the professional qualification, he/ she may apply for the post subject to production of experience certificate of having worked in Specialized Branches/ Controlling Offices i.e. ZOs /ROs / Commercial / Corporate Credit Departments at Head and Zonal Office level for at least 3 Years in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions. Or

iv) Out of five years post- qualification experience (As mentioned in ‘Experience’) minimum four year should be as a Branch Head, in case candidate has not worked, in Specialized Branches / Controlling Offices i.e. ZOs / ROs / Commercial / Corporate Credit Departments at Head and Zonal Office in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions.

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ post-qualification experience as an officer and should be confirmed in service and not on contract in processing of MSME / Mid & Large Corporate proposals in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions.

Age : Minimum 25 years and Maximum 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bomcooct23/ up to 6th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here




