Assam Career Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of 38 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam in 2024.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager -Security (MMG/S-II) in 2024.

Name of post : Manager -Security (MMG/S-II)

No. of posts : 38

Educational Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University / Institute.

Preferable: A certification in computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is preferable altogether

Work Experience :

The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service altogether in the Army/Navy/Air Force

OR

The candidate should be a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police with minimum 5 years of service altogether as Class – I Gazetted Officer in Police Force.

OR

The candidate should be of the rank equivalent to or above Assistant Commandant with minimum five year service as Class – I Gazetted Officer in Paramilitary Forces

Selection Procedure :

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 10.02.2024

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here