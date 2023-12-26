Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Retired Executives of Public Sector Banks to the post or career of Inquiry Authority. Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India. The bank was founded by the Maharaja of Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III on 20 July 1908. The bank, along with 13 other major commercial banks of India, was nationalised on 19 July 1969, by the Government of India and has been designated as a profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU).

Name of post : Inquiry Authority

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Interested and willing applicant should have retired from a Public Sector Bank, in a cadre not less than that of TEG/S-VI

ii) The applicant should not be more than 70 years of age at the time of his/her empanelment.

iii) The applicant should be of sound health, both physically and mentally

iv) The applicant should possess the following experience/ exposure:-

Should have sound Banking experience and exposure in the area of Credit, Forex, etc.

Should have conducted inquiries as PO/IA or acted as Disciplinary Authority or Competent Authority for the purpose of Departmental Actions and should have a flair for writing reports.

Should possess in depth working knowledge/ understanding of Departmental Proceedings.

v) Should not have been penalized in a Disciplinary Proceeding case (no penalty in DP or prosecution in criminal case).

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application as per attached proforma to the nearest Zonal Office addressed to the HRM Dept. of the Zone (Details of Zones enclosed in the detailed advertisement)

Last date for submission of applications is 8th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here