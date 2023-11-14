Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in B Borooah College Assam.

B Borooah College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates having graduate degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized university and having diploma / certificate course of at least 6 months duration in computer operation may apply for the post.

Preference will be given to candidates having experience in handling Budget and Accounts.

The candidate must have Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) and must know local language.

Age Limit : Upper age limit would be 43 years as on 01.01.2023.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form (available in the college website: wwwbborooahcollege.ac.in) with all testimonials on educational qualification, age, experience etc. and a Bank Draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, B.Borooah College, payable at Guwahati.

The applications must reach the Principal, B Borooah College, Ulubari, Guwahati-7, Assam within 20th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here