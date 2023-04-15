Assam Career : ASTU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU).

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant / Office Assistant, Registrar and Controller of Examinations.

Name of post : Controller of Examination

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level-14 (Rs. 1,44,200- Rs. 2,18,200/-) + other allowances as admissible

Qualification :

i) A Masters degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade in the seven-point scale, and

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration,

Or

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education,

Or

15 years of administrative experience of which eight years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level-14 (Rs. 1,44,200- Rs. 2,18,200/-) + other allowances as admissible

Qualification :

i) A Masters degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade in the seven-point scale, and

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration,

Or

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education,

Or

15 years of administrative experience of which eight years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Junior Assistant / Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-60500 + Grade Pay Rs. 8000/- ( As per Government of Assam 7th Pay Scale)

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Candidates must have adequate computer knowledge and exposure in Windows and MS Office environment having fluency in English writing and speaking. Knowledge of Assamese language is desirable

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format (as available in the website https://astu.ac.in/) along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the Registrar, Assam Science and Technology University, Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Guwahati-781013 by 13:30 PM of May 4, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3