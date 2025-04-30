Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in ASTU Guwahati Assam.

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of teaching professionals on temporary basis mainly in the area of Computer Science & Engineering mainly for teaching first year and second year level subjects. Teaching engagement will be for one semester, renewal for one more semester, with maximum duration of 11 months and at the level of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Teaching Professionals

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates should possess the requisite qualifications and relevant experience as per latest UGC/AICTE guidelines applicable for University Faculty position at Assistant Professor level.

Preference to the applicants who are willing to teach multiple subjects with specializations in –

(i) Artificial Intelligence (Al),

(ii) Data Science and Analytics,

(iii) Cyber Security,

(iv) Machine Learning (ML).

(v) VLSI and Chip Design.

In addition, the candidates willing to teach first year B. Tech subjects like-

a) Biology for Engineers

b) Engineering Graphics

c) Design thinking

d) Digital Fabrication

e) Idea Lab

f) Basic Electrical Engineering

g) Remaining 1st year subjects of ASTU in-campus B Tech program and M. Tech (CSE) program.

would be preferred.

Salary :

When on active duty, the candidates will get the consolidated amount of remuneration ranging from Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 60000/- per month depending on expertise and experience. The university is not liable to pay any additional allowances / amount.

How to apply :

Candidates must kindly superscribe the envelope containing the full application with all essential documents as – “Advertisement No. 01/2025: Application for Teaching Engagement(s)” and the application should be addressed to “The Registrar, Assam Science and Technology University, Jalukbari, Tetelia Road, Guwhati-781013”.

Also, the candidates must send the soft copy of application form (MS Word Copy) of filled of applicants details to email id [email protected]

Please Enclose:

i. No Objection Certificate for application from the parent department / organization / Institution,

ii. A certificate from the parent Department / Organization / Institution to the effect that no departmental enquiry is proposed or pending against you, and,

iii. Self-attested copies of Certificates/letters to support your claims (about educational qualifications/ experience/representation on university committees, etc.) in parts below as included in this application.

The applicants must submit the duly signed application on or before 13th May, 2025 (Tuesday) at 01:00PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here