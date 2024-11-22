Applications are invited for recruitment to the post or career of various academic positions or career in ASTEC Assam.

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant on purely temporary basis for a period of 11 months under a project. The Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) was constituted in 1986-87 as an autonomous Council of the Department of Science Technology & Environment, Govt. of Assam for implementation of some of the major programmes in the sectors of science & technology, remote sensing, energy (non-conventional & renewable sources) and environment as the institutional organization of the Department. The organization formulate policies on various aspects of science, technology and environment which are in the interest of the state and the country. It also formulate schemes/programmes on the various aspects of science, technology and environment.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) 1st Class Graduation with a major in Science subject;

b) having sound knowledge in Computer with minimum 6 months certificate course/Diploma in

Computer Science;

c) Good communication skills.

d) Additional weightage to candidates having minimum 1 year experience of Science Communication in a reputed organisation.

Age Limit : 21 years or above but less than 38 years of age as on the date of interview.

Emoluments : Fixed remuneration per month is Rs. 26,780.00 + CPF extra.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th December 2024 from 10 AM onwards

The venue is in Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati 781005

How to apply :

Candidates may come for a Walk-in-Interview with an application in the Standard Form with self-attested copies of all testimonials also for submission and original copies for on-spot verification of the documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here