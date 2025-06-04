Assam Career Assam Women's University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Women’s University in 2025.

Assam Women’s University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of One (01) “Skilled Worker “and one (01) “Unskilled Worker” in 2025. The post is purely contractual and temporary will be terminable at any time without assigning any reason thereof. Further, the post is initially for Six (06) months only and may get extension for an another period as per requirement and based on satisfactory performance. The university came into being an act XXII of 2013 of State Legislature of Assam as a State University vide Notification LGL. 149/2011/92 dated 21.08.2013 and is empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 through its own departments. Its main objective is to provide for facilities and offer opportunities to women for post-graduate education in applied science, arts, technology, industry, commerce, management and social science by instruction, training, research, development and extension and by such other means as the University may deem fit.

Name of post : Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Preferably Graduate in Commerce having diploma in Computer Application. Proficiency in Tally Accounting Software is essential.

Emoluments : Rs. 16140/- per month

Name of post : Un-Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Preferably Class VIII passed. Preferably Women. Full Time Residential Duty.

Emoluments : Rs. 11550/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th June 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Community Hall, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat-785004, Assam, India

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with self-attested photocopies of all qualifications, Certificates, Marksheets, Age, PRC/Domicile Certificate and other testimonials with contact number at the time of walk-in-interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here