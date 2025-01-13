Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Unskilled Worker (Contractual) for an initial period of 89 days from the date of joining in the department of B. Voc. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The other campus of the university is also at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction altogether over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. Assam University being a central university hosts a national characteristics of unity in diversity. Faculties, staff and students hail from all over the country. International students also find this institution an ideal centre for pursuing their academic endeavour.

Name of post : Unskilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum eighth standard pass (Requirement: Tractor driving/ power tiller driving/reaper driving and maintenance of machines with welding experience.)

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16-01-2025 (Thursday) at around 12 noon onwards

The venue is in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates should send the essential certificates/supporting documents in the email id of Nodal Officer B. Voc. at [email protected] latest by 5.00 pm of 14th January 2025.

The candidates shall bring self attested copies of all the supporting documents along with the original documents at the time of interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here