Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) for an ICMR funded project entitled “MISSION: A Multi-Centric Capacity Building Initiative to Strengthen the Clinical and Laboratory Detection of MelioidoSis in India with special focus on the North Eastern States” in the Department of Microbiology.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc. Microbiology/Biotechnology Scholars

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month + 8% HRA

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in 3rd Floor, Deptt. of Microbiology, Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here