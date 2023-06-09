Assam Career : Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow and Laboratory Technician for the project entitled “A multicentre study on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) from the North Eastern Region of India : Early diagnosis to research potential for understanding disease pathogenesis” for the Department of Medicine.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Life Sciences/Biotechnology/ Masters degree in Social Science/ Social Work holder with two years research experiences

OR

MBBS/BDS/MVSc./M.Pharma/ME/M.Tech degree holders

Salary : Rs. 37,800/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HS (Science)/ B.Sc with 2 years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)

or

PMW or Radiology/ Radiography or related subjects or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience or animal house keeping in Government recognized organization. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th June 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Department of Medicine, Medicine Seminar Hall, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here