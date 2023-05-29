Assam Career : Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician on purely temporary basis for an ICMR funded project “Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre (AMDRC) an ICMR Myconet” in the Department of Microbiology.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass in Science subject and DMLT with minimum one year laboratory experience

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th June 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Department of Microbiology, Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

