Assam Career : Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF) under ICMR-NCDIR funded project entitled “Incidental Gall Bladder Cancer and other Pre malignant Gall Bladder condition in India towards early detection of Gall Bladder Cancer” in the department of Pathology.

Name of post : Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Life Sciences)/MA (Social Sciences)/ Master in Social work (MSW) degree holders with two years research experience. Computer skill and experience in field work is essential.

Salary : Rs. 37,800/- per month

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd June 2023 from 10 AM onwards in First Floor, Blood Bank, Assan Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh.

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size photographs and all the relevant documents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of documents related to age, educational qualification, cast, experience etc. (HSLC onwards).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here