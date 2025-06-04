Assam Career Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Don Bosco University in 2025.

Assam Don Bosco University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor and also Assistant Professor in 2025. The dream for DON BOSCO UNIVERSITY was born out of an imperative in the psyche of Don Bosco Society that the society has to be emphatically present there where the professionals and the leaders of the society are altogether being formed. The work on setting up the University began in early 2006 after Fr. Joseph Almeida and Fr. Stephen Mavely held a preliminary meeting on 24 February 2006. The whole of 2006 is considerable as a gestation period during which the focus was on clarifying ideas, preparing concept papers, making presentations before potential stakeholders, and forwarding a formal application to the General Council at Rome to obtain the final go-ahead – time well-spent as it resulted in clarifying the vision, the objectives and the approach to the entire project. The Rector Major and the General Council of Don Bosco Society gave the final approval to proceed with the project of establishing the university on 10th January 2007. The year saw hectic activity to get the project off the ground – endless meetings of ‘ad hoc’ committees, ‘core’ committees, finance and fund-raising committees, drafting committees, short-listing and hiring of consultants, preparation of Detailed Project Reports, search for suitable land, etc. It made its culmination in a presentation of the project to the then Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi and his cabinet colleagues and top government officials on 23rd October 2007. The mission of the University is to mould young persons into intellectually competent, morally upright, socially committed and spiritually inspired citizens at the service of India and the world of today and tomorrow, by imparting holistic and personalized education.’

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

English: 2 (Specialization in English Literature)

Psychology: 1 (Specialization in Organization Psychology/ Counselling)

Hospitality & Hotel Administration: 1 (Specialization in Food Production/ Food & Beverage service)

Commerce: 1 (Specialization in Business Analytics/Statistics)

Pharmaceutics : 1

Pharmacology : 1

Pharmacognosy : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Applicants should have excellent academic and also research record. Eligibility criteria is as per UGC and AICTE norms altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website http://erp.dbuniversity.ac.in/adbu_erp/jobs/

The last date altogether for the receipt of online applications: 11.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here