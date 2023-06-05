Assam Career : Assam Cricket Association Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Cricket Association.

Assam Cricket Association is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Coaches and Video Analyst.

Name of post :

Asst. Coach/ Trainer / Physio for Assam Senior Team (Men) Head Coach/Asst. Coach / Trainer / Physio for Assam U-23/25, U-19 and U-16 Teams

(Men). Head Coach/Asst. Coach/ Trainer / Physio for Assam Senior, U-23, U-19 and U-15 Teams

(Women). Video Analyst for Assam Senior, U-23/25 & U-19 Teams (Men).

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Cricket Association

Salary : Negotiable

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with Bio-Data mentioning detailed particulars relating to Name, Age, Address, Gender, Post applied for, Mobile Number, E-mail, Qualification (Professional), Experience (Professional & Sports Experiences) etc.

The applications should reach the office of the Assam Cricket Association, Head Office, ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati-781018 on or before 10th June, 2023 (05:00 PM).

Applications may also be sent through e-mail at recruitment.assamca@gmail.com.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here