Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Cooperative Jute Mills Limited.

Assam Cooperative Jute Mills Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Personal Assistant to Managing Director (PA to MD) on regular contractual basis for day-to-day operation of the mill altogether.

Name of post : Personal Assistant to Managing Director (PA to MD)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification :

Full time Bachelor degree and Minimum one year Diploma in Computer Application (Specialization in Gen. Administration/ Business Management / Sound drafting and written English communication skill / Public communication etc.) & Microsoft office, DTP Skill in Assamese / English language

Experience :

Minimum 2 years of relevant post-qualification experience.

Preference may also be given to the candidates having sound experience of drafting govt. office communication and meeting minutes.

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may forward their detail bio-data along with attested copies of certificates/testimonials in support of qualification, age, experience etc. by email to mdacjml@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is February 4, 2024

The candidates working in Govt. / Semi Govt. / PSUs shall either forward their application through

proper channel or shall also produce NOC from their present employer at the time of interview

No TA / DA will be paid altogether for attending the written test / interview.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview through email only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here