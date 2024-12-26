Applications are invited for recruitment of various healthcare based positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Coordinator, Dentist and Staff Nurse. Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint partnership between the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts. It came into being in December 2017 to create a first-of-its-kind, three-level cancer grid altogether in the state. The distributed care model came into formation under the Trusts and also the Government of Assam to create patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardised and affordable care closer to patients’ homes. The foundation aims to benefit 50% of Assam’s cancer patients. Government of Assam and Tata Trusts set up the Assam Cancer Care Foundation to create a first-of-its-kind grid to address the cancer care burden in Assam. Currently, one apex hospital handles a cancer patient’s journey end-to-end. Smaller centres in different regions, interlinked with the apex centres, aims to come into being to handle diagnosis and care, and to shift load away from apex hospitals. This will bring high-quality cancer care closer home for patients and reduce their financial burden. Infrastructure development is happening with plans to develop trained human resources, awareness and prevention programmes, and a unified technology platform to deliver high-quality care. Additionally, a state-of-the-art cancer research centre is being set up in Guwahati to focus on regional cancer types.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : District Coordinator

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Social Work with also 1 year of experience in health sector. OR Any Graduate with also 3 years of experience in health sector

Job Locations : Tinisukia, Nagaon, Goalpara, Sree Bhumi, Majuli, Dhubri, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Nalbari, Baksa,Dhemaji

Name of post : Dentist

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Social Work with also 1 year of experience in health sector. OR Any Graduate with also 3 years of experience in health sector

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Job Locations :

Nagoan, Goalpara,Golaghat, Dhubri, Biswanath, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Sree Bhumi, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Hojai

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about the man who led the translation of Bible into Assamese & other Indian languages

Name of post : Staff Nurse

Qualification & Experience : GNM

Job Locations :

Tinsukia, Nagaon, Goalpara, Sreebhumi,Majuli, Dhubri, Biswanath, Morigaon, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Golaghat,Karup Rural, Nalbari, Bongaigaon,Baksa

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for submission of applications is 5th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here