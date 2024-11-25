Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant posts or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of various medical, paramedical and non-medical professionals. Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint partnership between the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts. It came into being in December 2017 to create a first-of-its-kind, three-level cancer grid in the state. The distributed care model came into being under the Trusts and the Government of Assam to create patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardised and affordable care closer to patients’ homes.

Name of post : Senior Resident Internal Medicine

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : MD Medicine/ Fellowship in Medical Oncology.

Name of post : Gynaecologist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : MS (Gynaecology & Obstetrics); MCh/Fellowship in Gynaec Oncology will be preferred.

Name of post : Radiation Oncologist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : MD/DNB in Radiation Oncology.

Name of post : Medical Oncologist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : DM/DNB in Medical Oncology

Name of post : Nursing Superintendent

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : BSc/MSc Nursing with min 8 yrs. of experience in Leadership Role working in Hospital/Clinical Nursing Practice

Name of post : Vice Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc in (Nursing). Preferably in Obstetrics & Gynaecology / Mental Health Nursing/ Oncology. PhD and experience in academic and clinical exposure will be preferred.

Name of post : Billing Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate/Post Graduate with min 5 years of relevant experience in billing department of hospital with expertise in handling team

Name of post : Dialysis Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Dialysis Technology/ relevant experience of min 1 year

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for submission of application is 2nd December 2024 up to 6.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here