Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Biotechnology Council Guwahati.

Assam Biotechnology Council Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Finance & Administration Consultant. The Assam Biotechnology Council (ABTC) is a registered Society under Science Technology and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam that aims to promote and support biotechnology research, innovation and industry development in Assam through the Biotechnology Policy for the

State of Assam (2022-2027).

Name of post : Finance & Administration Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Finance, Business Administration, Public Policy or any related field, with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks.

Work Experience:

Minimum 5 years of professional experience in financial management, policy implementation

or administration, particularly in a government or public-sector establishment Experience in managing government incentive schemes, fund disbursements and compliance

with government policies and guidelines. Prior experience in stakeholder coordination, public outreach and policy implementation would

be advantageous.

Remuneration : Rs. 50000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only) per month

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 31st March 2025.

Job Roles :

The primary objective of the Finance & Administration Consultant is to provide expertise and

support in managing the financial operations, administration and policy outreach initiatives of the

Assam Biotechnology Council. The Consultant will ensure the efficient and compliant disbursement of financial resources, facilitate policy sensitization and coordinate with various stakeholders to ensure the success of the Council’s initiatives.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply in the prescribed format through email to [email protected]. They can also send in hard copy to the “Chief Executive Officer, Assam Biotechnology Council, Technology Incubation Centre, Amingaon, Guwahati-781031

Last date for submission of applications is April 5, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here