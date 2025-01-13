Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Project Scientist under World Food Programme, United Nations and Assam Agricultural University Collaborative Project on “Enhancing Climate Adaptation of Vulnerable Communities through Nature-based Solutions and Gender-Transformative Approaches in Nagaon District of Assam (ENACT-Assam).” The seed of the Assam Agricultural University was sown by establishing the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry. To carry out the education as per mandate, the University has six faculties in the fields of Agriculture, Veterinary, Community Science, Fishery, Horticulture and Sericulture with 9 constituent colleges – three in agriculture, two in veterinary science and one each in community science, fishery, horticulture and sericulture

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters Degree in Agriculture.

Desirable : 1 year of field experience.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 20th January 2025 from 10 AM onwards

The venue is in Directorate of Research (Agri.), Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualification may report at the time of interview and submit application in plain paper

They should also submit self attested copies of certificates, marksheets and other testimonials.

The candidates shall bring original certificates/documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here