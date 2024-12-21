Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Mechanic, Draftsman, Junior Administrative Assistant, Laboratory Assistant-III, Field Assistant-III and Laboratory Attendant under All India Coordinated Research Project/ Schemes presently functioning in different stations including Jorhat campus.

Name of post : Senior Mechanic

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

HSSLC Passed with Science & Mathematics + 2 years ITI Trade in Fitter/Welder/Machinist certificate holder affiliated to NCVT/SCVT.

Experience: 5 years working experience – Install, Troubleshoot, Repair & Maintenance of electronic control systems and Mechanical Instruments.

Name of post : Draftsman

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Higher Secondary passed with 2(two) years ITI Trade in Draftsman certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be a Bachelor Degree in Science/Arts/Commerce from a Govt. recognized University.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant Grade-III

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be a Graduate in any discipline from a Govt. Recognized University.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidate should at least be read upto Class VIII with highest qualification of Class 10th passed (HSLC).

Age Limit :

The minimum age of the candidates shall be 18 years and maximum age limit shall be 40 years

as on 01-01-2024.

Upper Age limit for SC/ST/OBC/M?B? and PWD is as per rule of Govt. of Assam.

The upper age limit in case of in-service AAU employee will see relaxation as per AAU’S norms.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts at http://www.aau.ac.in/co-terminousrecruitment -2024 on or before 4:00 p.m. of 20th January, 2025.

Application Fees :

The candidates have to deposit an Application Fees as follows:

a. Rs. 500/- for UR, OBC/MOBC candidates.

b. Rs. 250/- for SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PWD candidates.

Applicants must deposit the fees by way of online payment through Payment Gateways provided in the portal.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here