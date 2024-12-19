Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional I in the NASF funded multi-institutional project entitled “Potential of crop residue in NEH region- A circular economy perspectives for sustainable Livelihood.” The seed of the Assam Agricultural University came to fruition with the establishment of the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University serves the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry. The foundation of an institution of agricultural education in the northeastern part of the country happen way back in the first quarter of the 20th century with the establishment of two rice research stations, one at Karimganj in the Barak Valley and also the other at Titabor in the Brahmaputra Valley in 1913 and 1923 respectively.

Name of post : Young Professional I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.30,000/- per month ( fixed)

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc in Community Science with specialization in Textiles and also Apparel designing and having knowledge of IT

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 31st December 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards

The venue is altogether in Department of Textiles and Apparel Designing, College of Community Science, AAU, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview along with application endorsing the bio-data with self attested copies of educational certificate, residence certificate, passport photographs (2), and other relevant testimonials including research experience and publications.

The applicant should bring all the testimonials altogether at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here