Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional-I in the Government of Assam funded project on “Establishment of Natural Farming and Organic Agriculture under Research and Development

(R&D) for 2023-24.” The post is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. The post is initially offered for one year, which may also be extended for 2 years subjected to availability of fund. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind altogether in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level. Its mission is also to fill up talent gap in agriculture and allied sector to preposition the state to combat the emerging challenges in agriculture and ensure productivity increase in agri-horti-animal-fish crops on the face of shrinking / fragmented land holdings, ailing soil health, diminishing water resources and increased human population

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy/ Soil Science (Micro-biology )

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- per month (fixed)

Age limit: 35 years (5-year relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC candidate)

Also Read : 10 romantic honeymoon places to visit near Guwahati in winter season

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th December 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards

The venue is in Directorate of Research (Agri), Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualification may appear in the interview along with application endorsing the biodata with the self-attested copies of educational certificates, residence certificates, passport photographs, and other relevant testimonials including research experiences at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here