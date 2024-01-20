Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2024.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant in the project entitled “Bio-evaluation, Identification, Quantification of Bio- active Compounds and Development of Bio- pesticides from Ethno-medicinal Plant Extracts against Major Insect Pests of Vegetable Crops” in 2024. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sectorand to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc.(Agri.)/M.Sc. in Chemistry.

Preference will also be given to those candidates having working knowledge on plant sample extraction using vacuum rotary evaporator

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- + 8% HRA per month

Age limit: 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th January 2024 at 11 AM in the Chamber of Associate Dean, Sarat Chandra Sinha College of Agriculture, AAU, Rangamati, Dhubri

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualification may also appear for the walk in interview along with application in plain paper with bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials altogether

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



