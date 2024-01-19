Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2024.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant in the project entitled “Evaluation of land suitability for summer rice in Lower Brahmaputra Valley Zone of Assam using GIS and remote sensing” in 2024

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Geography/Geology/ Geoinformatics/Agriculture/Mathematics or a related field with certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote sensing or also in Geoinformatics

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in Remote sensing & GIS software such as ESRI, ArcGIS, QGIS, ERDAS Imagine, ENVI etc. Knowledge of geospatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through GPS survey and tools for development of geospatial data.

Experience:

Preference will be given to those candidates having working knowledge of technical training in remote sensing & GIS with proven experience at least 1 year in vegetation phenology, land use and landcover change and database management.

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- + 8% HRA per month

Age limit: 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on on 29th January at 2.00 PM in Sarat Chandra Sinha College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University, Rangamati, Dhubri, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the walk in interview with biodata along with the original and attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



