Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under DBT project entitled “Exploiting chemical ecology for IPM: Deciphering the phyto-semiochemicals involved in Insect-Plant interactions of major crop pests of North East Region-India.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri) in Entomology

Emoluments :

i) Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA. Applicable for candidates with NET qualified

ii) Rs. 25,000/- + 8% HRA for others who do not fall under (I)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 13th June 2023 from 11 AM onwards at the Chemical Ecology Laboratory, Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with detailed biodata, publications (including thesis), passport size photograph, original and attested copies of all testimonials. Applicants may submit their resume in advance to badal. bhattacharyya@aau.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

