Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II in the Department of Food Science & Nutrition, College of Community Science.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Home Science. Specialized in Food Science & Nutrition from a recognized University / Institution

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Also Read : Ananya Panday’s sparkling jumpsuit look is the perfect party attire

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th April 2023 at 11 AM in the Department of Food Science & Nutrition, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 7 looks of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan that proves she is the Queen Khan of Style