Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Staff under the project entitled “Improved spinning type water remover for green tea processing.” Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sectorand to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level. The Assam Agricultural University was established on April 1, 1969 under The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968’ with the mandate of imparting farm education, conduct research in agriculture and allied sciences and to effectively disseminate technologies so generated. Before establishment of the University, there were altogether 17 research schemes/projects in the state under the Department of Agriculture. By July 1973, all the research projects and 10 experimental farms were transferred by the Government of Assam to the AAU which already inherited the College of Agriculture and its farm at Barbheta, Jorhat and College of Veterinary Sciences at Khanapara, Guwahati.

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science or Agriculture

Emoluments : Rs.10,127.00 per month

Age limit: 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC Candidates).

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in interview for the post of Project staff is scheduled to be held on 10th January 2023, in the Directorate of Research, AAU, Jorhat at 11.00 AM.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with biodata, original and attested copies of marksheets and pass certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here