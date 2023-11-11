Applications are invited for recruitment to the post or career of various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I and JRF in a project entitled “Development of high yielding non-lodging and biotic resistant varieties of black scented rice of Manipur and Assam through biotechnological intervention (Scented Rice Group 4 -Phase-II).

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Plant Breeding and Genetics from a recognized university or equivalent

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Home Science. Specialized in Food Science & Nutrition from a recognized university / institution

Salary :

i) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA to Scholars who are selected through-

(a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE

Or

(b) A selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- + HRA for others who do not fall under (i)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Office of DBT-NECAB, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with biodata, passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here