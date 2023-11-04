Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative career or positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment in the post or career of Peon (Grade-IV) under ‘AICRP on Dry Land Agriculture’ in Biswanath College of Agriculture.

Name of post : Peon (Grade-IV) (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000/- to 37500/- + G.P. Rs. 4400/- per month

Essential Qualification : Candidates should atleast be read up to Class VIII with highest qualification not exceeding Class 10th passed (HSLC).

Age Limit : The minimum age limit of the candidates shall be 18 years and maximum age limit shall be 40 years as on 01-01-2023. There shall be relaxation in upper age limit as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

Selection Procedure : The eligible candidates shall have to appear in a written examination

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website online.aau.ac.in/co-terminous-recruitment-2023 from 7th November 2023 (4 PM) up to 30th November 2023 (4 PM)

Application Fees :

a. Rs. 500/- for UR, OBC /MOBC, EWS candidates

b. Rs. 250/- for SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PWD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here