Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow in the project entitled “Mainstreaming rice landraces diversity in varietal development through genome wide association studies: A model for large scale utilisation of gene bank collection of rice.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- +8% HRA per month

Also Read : Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 : Greetings, messages and wishes to send on this auspicious occasion

Qualification : Master degree in Agriculture with specialization in PBG/Agronomy/Plant Pathology/ Biotechnology from any recognized University

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28-09-2023 at 10 am in the chamber of the chief scientist, AAU-Assam Rice Research Institute, Titabar.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra lauds Mohammed Siraj for his compassionate gesture

How to apply : Candidates appearing for the interview must bring with them original and attested copies of all testimonials, bio-data, reprints/publications/ thesis etc. and passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here