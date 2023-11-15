Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Communication Specialist and Driver for Motor Vehicle.

Name of post : Communication Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree from a recognized institution in Communications, Development Communications, Mass Communications or Journalism, Social work or Sociology.

Experience : Minimum five (05) or more years of experience in corporate communications, public relations, development communications or journalism with 2-3 years or more experience working with multi-lateral agencies / projects.

Remuneration : Rs 70,000/- to Rs 80,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22-11-2023 (Wednesday) at 10.00 am in

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781 006, Assam

Name of post : Driver for Motor Vehicle

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A candidate must possess a valid Transport License for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) / Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV). He/ She should be H.S.L.C. Examination pass from any Examination Board / Council recognized by Govt. of Assam.

Experience : Preference will be given to candidates having Driving Experience in any Government establishment for which proper experience certificate has to be furnished from the Govt. establishment where the candidate has served.

Remuneration : Rs. 14493/- per month

Selection Procedure : The applicants may have to appear for a written test or interview at the venue, date and time as decided and directed by the Authority, at their own cost.

How to apply :

For the post of Driver for Motor Vehicle, candidates may send their applications in the prescribed form and along with testimonials on or before 29th November 2023 (5:00 PM) and addressed to: The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

For the post of Communication Specialist, candidates may appear for the interview with prescribed application form along with copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2