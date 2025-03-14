Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Officer (Disaster Management) on contract basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Officer (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institute or equivalent. Preference will be given to candidates having degree/diploma in Disaster Management Minimum 2 (two) years working experience as a full time paid employee in an organisation of

repute dealing with Disaster Management Should have knowledge of Disaster Risk Reduction Should have computer skills, specially MS Word / Excel / PowerPoint / use of Internet, etc. Excellent communication skills in Assamese and English

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the entrepreneurs who founded ‘India’s first dog DNA test kit’

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Job Roles :

The Project Officer (Disaster Management) will perform the following duties:

i. Assist the Department concerned in preparation and updation of Departmental Disaster Management Plans.

ii. Assist the Department in designing and conducting capacity building activities and awareness generation programmes for Departmental functionaries

iii. Assist the Department in preparation of SOPs.

iv. Assist the Departments in documentation of critical departmental level challenges and practices concerning Disaster Management.

v. Submit Progress reports in the formats and as per the time-lines decided by the Authority.

vi. Any other duties & responsibilities that may be assigned to the Project Officer in regard to Disaster Management from time to time.

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 42 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Prescribed Form along with attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, etc. to the The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam

Last date for submission of application is 29-03-2025 up to 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here