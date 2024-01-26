Assam Career ASACS Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in ASACS Assam in 2024.

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officers altogether in ART Centres at Gauhati Medical College and Assam Medical College in 2024. The Assam State AIDS Control Society is a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 which receives fund from Govt. of India under Domestic Budgetary Support for implementation of National AIDS Control Programs (NACP) in the State of Assam.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : MBBS with valid registration from State Medical Council of Assam / NMC

Experience : 6 months of work experience. Post Graduates from Clinical discipline will also be considered. Good working knowledge altogether of computer, MS Office

Desirable : Work experience in HIV / AIDS programmes in field settings. Those with MD Medicine / Diploma in Medicine will also be preferred

Salary : Rs. 72000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 65 years as on 01/01/2024

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 30th January 2024 and 7th February 2024 from 9.30 AM to 11 AM in ART Centres at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati and Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard form of application, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents and a recent passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here