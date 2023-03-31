Assam Career : ASACS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Director (Prevention).

Name of post : Deputy Director (Prevention)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50680/- per month

Essential Qualifications: Master/ Post Graduate Diploma in Social Sciences/ Public Health/ Health Care Administration and similar streams from a Recognized University.

Essential Experience: Work experience of 5 years in the Development sector, Health Programmes or Health systems in the field of HIV/AIDS at State/National level with experience of engagement with Community and civil society organizations.

Maximum Age : 60 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit application through the link https://forms.gle/CJNJVusKCraRMYbG7 or by scanning the QR Code as given in the detailed advertisement and send the received copy of the application form to the email ID recruitment.asacs@gmail.com mentioning “Application for the post of ……….” in the subject line. For scanning, please use Google lens or QR Code Scanner

The last date for receiving application is 10/04/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here